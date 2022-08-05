State’s Attorney donates $2,500 to Lewis University for Flock Camera

In an effort to continue his countywide initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy Flock cameras, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $2,500 check to Lewis University President Dr. David Livingston and Chief of Police Mike Zegadlo for the purchase of a flock camera. Lewis University matching Glasgow’s donation by contributing $2,500 for a second camera. The two new Flock cameras will cover cars at the main entrance to Lewis University.

Flock cameras assist law enforcement in proactively preventing crime by sending real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a national crime database enters the jurisdiction. When any type of disturbance or crime is reported, a review of the camera date can yield the license plate or plates – not people or faces – of those who are responsible.

These special video cameras allow police to search by vehicle make, color, type and license plate, identify the state of the license plate, capture temporary plates and more.

Aside from Lewis University, State’s Attorney Glasgow has donated the costs of Flock cameras in Beecher, Elwood, Homer Glen, Manhattan, Mokena and Wilmington. The contributions, which currently total $30,000 were utilized for 12 cameras so far with nine additional cameras in the pipeline.