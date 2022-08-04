Lockport Township High School east campus principal receives award

Lockport Township High School District 205 has announced that its Board of Education has recognized east campus principal Dr. John Greenan as the 2022 High School Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principal Association Three Rivers Region.

In advance of the annual IPA statewide conference in October, the process to select the Illinois principals of the year at the elementary, middle and high school levels begins. IPA is divided into several geographic regions and each region nominates its respective principal of the year. If nominated, a principal completes an application, including letters of recommendation. Candidates are selected by their peer principals.

Greenan became east campus principal on July 1, 2019. He has served District 205 since 2022 in a number of roles, including dean of students, assistant principal, social studies teacher and boys basketball coach. Greenan earned his bachelor’s degree in history, master’s degree in educational leadership and doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis.