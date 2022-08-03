Community, police come together at Joliet’s National Night Out event

Dozens of families and their children came out for the National Night Out in Joliet to meet with officers up close and have fun in a nationwide event designed to strengthen the bond between communities and their local police departments.

The event was held Tuesday at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St., where visitors had the opportunity to explore squad vehicles and equipment from the Joliet Police Department. Children could meet with the department’s K-9 unit and have fun in an inflatable jump house.

Crime Prevention Officer Charles Mascolino said National Night Out is a great community-building event that allows officers to interact with people in a positive event.

“This is us engaging with the public under positive circumstances,” Masculine said. “This is people being people, cops being people. It’s just a way to talk to people and have some fun.”

Mascolino said the event also can encourage children to consider becoming police officers as they get to see the shields and vests officers use, as well as sit inside a squad vehicle.

“They think it’s cool to be in there,” he said.

National Night Out is a national event held every year that promotes partnerships between the police and the community, according to National Night Out’s website. The inaugural event was held in 1984 and involved 2.5 million residents across 400 communities in 23 states. Residents are encouraged to leave their porch lights on at night as a symbol of solidarity against crime.

Adelyn Bates, left, and her 5 year-old twin sister Leylani play with the Joliet police mini car controlled by officer Ryan Smith at the Joliet Police Department National Night Out at Joliet Memorial Stadium, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The partnership between the police and community was on display Tuesday as representatives from Target, Walgreens and the U.S. Secret Service were at the event to speak with visitors. Representatives from Alto, a company that helps to reduce crime and disruptions in the retail industry, were also at the event.

“We’re giving away back-to-school supplies and fun summer items,” said Megan Bunyan, Walgreens district manager.

Parents who went to the event could have identification cards created for their children, if they ever go missing.

“It helps us get the information out with the picture of the child so we can help find the kid right away,” Mascolino said.

Ioshua Gonzalez, 8 years-old, has his Child ID made at the Joliet Police Department National Night Out at Joliet Memorial Stadium, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Police Chief William Evans, who was at the event, said he’s been a part of many National Night Out events in many jurisdictions.

“I do think it helps,” Evans said. “It gives the officers a chance to connect with the community and the community a chance to connect with the officers.”

Evans said one initiative the department does to connect with the community outside of National Night Out is the the city’s Neighborhood-Oriented Policing Team. Officers who are part of the team routinely attend neighborhood meetings, he said.

Evans said Joliet is kind of a model for how citizens have a passion for its police department.

“I’ve been saying since I got here that I get more compliments from citizens about good things the officers are doing in the community and it far outweighs any complaints,” Evans said. “I think that in of itself provides a good working relationship.”