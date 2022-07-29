Will County court civil division to move to Will County Courthouse on Aug. 29

All judges and courtrooms in the civil division for Will County will move across the street Aug. 29 to the main Will County Courthouse that’s been in operation since late 2020.

The move was announced in a news release Friday from the office of Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy.

Judges and courtrooms in the civil division currently are located at the Will County Court Annex building, 57 N. Ottawa St., Joliet, which once was known as the Emco building. The location is right across the street from the Will County Courthouse, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Will County Court Annex building, 57 N. Ottawa St., Joliet, which houses the Will County State's Attorney's Office. (Felix Sarver)

Once the move takes place, the vacated space will be used for the expansion of the Will County Probation Department and Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the release from Kennedy’s office. Both of those offices are located within the annex building.

The move will take place the weekend before Aug. 29, and normal courthouse operations for the civil division are expected to resume on that date.

In a statement, Kennedy said, “With the exception of the juvenile court cases at the River Valley Justice Center and our satellite courts, this move will mean that all cases filed in Will County will be heard at the Will County Courthouse.”

The following judges in the civil division will be assigned to the following courtrooms at the Will County Courthouse:

• Judge Roger Rickmon will move to Courtroom 804.

• Judge Susan O’Leary will move to Courtroom 901.

• Judge Raymond Rossi will move to Courtroom 902.

• Judge John Anderson will move to Courtroom 905.

• Judge Bobbi Petrungaro will move to Courtroom 903.