Judge finds Joliet man guilty of unlawful gun storage in connection with son’s death

A judge found a Joliet man guilty of unlawfully storing a handgun that his 2-year-old son grabbed and used to accidentally shoot himself, which resulted in his tragic death last year.

On Friday, Judge Chrystel Gavlin found Vincent Shelby, 39, guilty of the charge of unlawful storage of Walther .40-caliber pistol within premises. The charge was filed following a Joliet police investigation of the June 2, 2021 death of Shelby’s 2-year-old son Angelo Shelby.

Angelo Shelby had fatally shot himself after finding a loaded firearm in the living room of Vincent Shelby’s residence in the 200 block of South Eastern Avenue, according to Joliet police.

Photo of Angelo Shelby. (Photo provided)

Gavlin said she has thought about the case every day since the trial began on July 20. Both sides rested on July 21.

“It has weighed heavily on my mind,” Gavlin said.

Gavlin said she considered the trial testimony, the evidence and the arguments from both parties in the case. She said the facts of the case showed Vincent Shelby left a loaded firearm unsecured on a TV stand about three feet high and that he knew-or should have know-that his son could access the gun.

No sentencing date was set. Instead, Vincent Shelby’s attorney, Chuck Bretz, told Gavlin he was going to file a post-trial motion. A status hearing regarding that motion has been scheduled for Aug. 26.

After Friday’s verdict, Bretz said without any disrespect to Gavlin, he thought she misinterpreted the law. He said he plans to file a motion asking Gavlin to reconsider her ruling.

The offense of unlawful storage of a firearm within premises is a class C misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.

A Joliet police vehicle sits across the street from the South Eastern Avenue residence in Joliet where a 2-year-old boy reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Felix Sarver)

In the trial, Bretz said Vincent Shelby “suffered immensely” from his child’s death and that what happened was a tragic accident, not a criminal offense. He said the manner of Angelo Shelby’s death was classified as an accident by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

“That’s what this was. The coroner got it right,” Bretz said.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy Cho said Angelo Shelby’s death “could have been 100% prevented” if not for the careless actions of his father.

Cho said Vincent Shelby had placed the gun on a TV stand that was about 3 feet in height instead of a locked box.

“He placed that gun on a stand he knew Angelo could reach,” Cho said.