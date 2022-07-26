Prosecutors seek forfeiture of Joliet Township supervisor’s vehicle after DUI arrest

Will County prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of a 2007 Honda Ridgeline vehicle driven by a Joliet Township supervisor who’s facing felony driving under the influence charges.

On Monday, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Laurence Leszcynski filed a forfeiture complaint for the vehicle that was driven by Angel Contreras, 36, of Joliet, before his June 19 arrest in Joliet on charges of DUI and driving with a revoked license.

A forfeiture hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Leszcynski’s forfeiture complaint alleged Contreras used the Honda Ridgeline “in connection with the offense of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Angel Contreras (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Contreras has not been convicted of aggravated DUI. At Contreras’ arraignment on July 13, he pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment filed against him. He was indicted on four felony charges of aggravated DUI and one felony charge of aggravated driving while license revoked.

The indictment alleged Contreras is now facing his third DUI offense since 2008 as result of his June 19 arrest.

If a judge grants the forfeiture complaint, Contreras’ vehicle would either be sold at a public auction, destroyed or delivered to a law enforcement agency for its own use.

Leszcynski alleged in the complaint that the only known person who has an interest in the vehicle is Contreras himself. The complaint also alleged the only entity with interest in the vehicle is a Joliet business called Rose Rooster Services.

Contreras is listed as the main agent for the business, according to Illinois Secretary of State records. Rose Rooster Services has an “involuntary dissolution” status, which means the secretary of state’s office dissolved the business for failure to file an annual report or for failure to file annual fees.

Two Joliet police officers place Angel Contreras under arrest on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Joliet Police Department)

During the traffic stop that led to Contreras’ arrest on June 19, he begged police officers to let him go after they pulled him over and questioned him about his sobriety, according to police body camera video obtained by The Herald-News in a Freedom of Information Act request.

Contreras mentioned to the officers he was out earlier with Joliet Mayor Robert O’Dekirk, who recommended his appointment to the Joliet Housing Authority board in 2016.

Contreras was serving as vice chairman of the board at the time of his arrest. On July 5, the Joliet City Council voted unanimously to replace him with Joliet businesswoman Marge Franchini.

Contreras still remains supervisor of Joliet Township.