Intoxicated driver crashed into parked vehicle, tree in Plainfield: cops

A man who was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and causing two crashes in Plainfield left two officers with minor injuries to their legs when they tried to detain him, police said.

Shorty after 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers went to Winding Creek Road and Ironwood Drive in response to a report of a crash and a driver who attempted to flee the scene, Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak said.

Officers determined that Christopher Cizmar, 42, of Plainfield, was involved in two crashes, Novak said.

In the first crash, Cizmar’s vehicle struck a parked vehicle, which was pushed into a mailbox, near the intersection of Bussey Drive and Timberview Drive, Novak said.

In the second crash, Cizmar’s vehicle struck a tree in a parkway near the intersection of Winding Creek Road and Ironwood Drive, Novak said.

Following the second crash, officers arrived at the area and found Cizmar involved in a physical altercation with at least four other people near scene of the latter crash, Novak said.

Officers determined that Cizmar matched the description of the driver who fled the scene of the crash from several witnesses, Novak said.

When officers approached the scene of the physical altercation, they identified themselves as officers and ordered all the people to cease fighting, Novak said.

Cizmar walked away and refused officers’ commands to stop, Novak said.

When two officers attempted to detain Cizmar, he resisted arrest and pulled away from them, Novak said.

Those two officers suffered minor injuries to their leg that occurred while they attempted to arrest Cizmar and went down to the ground during the struggle, Novak said.

Cizmar was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for an evaluation, Novak said. He was then released from police custody, and not booked at the Plainfield Police Department, he said.

Cizmar was cited for DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to report an accident to police, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle and possession of open alcohol container by a driver.