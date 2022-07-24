Stormy Saturday weather brings tornado to Romeoville, Naperville but not much damage

An early morning storm on Saturday produced tornado touchdowns in near Romeoville and in Naperville, but not much damage.

Shingles were blown of some roofs and limbs were broken off trees, but the 80 mph winds recorded on the tornado did not devastate the areas they hit.

The system blew through the area after 5:30 a.m. during what turned out to be a wet weekend with heavy rains on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The first tornado on Saturday touched down in Naperville at a location yet to be determined for certain, said Lee Carlaw, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

The touchdown was first believed to be at Route 59 and 95th Street. But on Sunday, NWS said the touchdown could have been northwest of that spot in the area of the White Eagle Golf Course.

A tornado from the same system then touched down in the vicinity of Lewis University near Renwick Road and moved into Crest Hill before lifting near Caton Farm Road, Carlaw said.

There was “superficial damage” along both tornado paths, he said.

On the tornado EF scale of 0 to 5, both of these tornadoes were EF0s, Carlaw said.

The EF0 rating applies to tornadoes with winds between 65 mph and 85 mph. An EF5 rating is for tornadoes with winds of more than 200 mph.

The storm that passed through Saturday, however, contained high winds that caused damage beyond the path of the tornadoes.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency received reports of down power lines and treen damage in an area running from Romeoville to Manhattan.

The damage also led to more than 2,000 customers losing power in Will County before it was restored by ComEd on Saturday.