Ribbon cutting for New Lenox Arby’s set, restaurant to donate nearly $18K to Northern Illinois Food Bank

New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman and Arby’s franchisees Mike and Greg Schulson will be joining village residents and local officials in Wednesday for the opening of a new Arby’s location.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. at 672 E. Lincoln Highway, and the first 25 guests on opening day will receive a free Roast Beef Classic Combo Meal. There will be other raffle prizes, featuring Arby’s swag and gift certificates from New Lenox businesses, Hickory Creek Brewing, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park and Board and Brush.
In recognition of the new store opening and in support of its contribution to Northern Illinois, Mike and Greg Schulson will present a $17,728 donation to Jessica Stanley-Asselmeier, director of corporate and foundation giving for the Northern Illinois Food Bank.
The new restaurant employs 10 to 15 team members. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.