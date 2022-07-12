Tickets on sale July 15 for Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt at Rialto

Joliet — Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt are coming to Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre.
Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday. The show is at 8 p.m. Oct. 13.
Singer, composer and actor Lovett has broadened the definition of American music and his career has spanned 14 albums. The Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues, according to a press release from the Rialto. Lovett’s “That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas)” and “She’s No Lady” are monumental anthems in the Texas swing genre.
Lovett, 63, has sold 3 million albums in the U.S. in the past decade. His more recent release, “Lyle Lovett and His Large Band” has sold about 500,000 copies and gone gold as have most of his other recent albums.
Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt’s finest album is 1987′s “Bring the Family,” according to the release. Other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983′s “Riding with the King,” the blues-rock of 2008′s “Same Old Man” and 2021′s “Leftover Feelings.”
Tickets for the performance will be available online at ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49.50 to $125. For information, visit rialtosquare.com.