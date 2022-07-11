Joliet Public Library hires former Rialto exec Val Devine

Joliet — Former Rialto Square Theatre Executive Director Valerie Devine has been hired as special projects coordinator for the Joliet Public Library.

The library announced that Devine has started the job.

Devine left the Rialto in April, saying she would retire from the entertainment business and pursue a new endeavor that left more time for friends and family.

“We are thrilled to have Val on our team,” library Executive Director Megan Millen said in a news release. “Her experience in event planning, upbeat energy, and leadership qualities will make her a great fit for the library at an exciting time for us, especially as we plan for the grand reopening of our downtown library in the fall.”

The downtown Ottawa Street Branch is going through a $10.5 million remodeling called the Burnham Project with the aim of updating the space and making it more accommodating for community use.

The library in its news release said the special projects coordinator was “responsible for developing all-ages programming, procuring exhibits and creating experiences that will draw in more library users. This includes planning the library’s Star Wars Day, and participating in community wide events like the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade.”

Devine also will work with local artists and art cooperatives to coordinate a new art studio space at the Ottawa Street Branch and display local artwork year round.

Devine was executive director of the Rialto for five years.

