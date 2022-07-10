Valley View School District reveals updated logo and trademarks

Valley View Community School District 365U has a new logo and identifying graphics that are part of an updated strategic plan, which will be formally presented to the VVSD board at its regular meeting Monday, July 18.
The shape of VVSD’s new logo is meant to represent growth, movement and change, according to a news release. It is a symbol of VVSD’s investment in its past, present and future learners.
The updated logo represents an acknowledgement of the district’s history and a clear articulation of its future, according to the release.
The four shapes that form the first two letters represent the pillars – the foundational components that are continuously strengthened to support student success. The heart shape of the logo represents the heart of the caring and supportive VVSD family and community.
The emphasis on “365″ represents the origin of the district’s unique identifying number, which was chosen at a time when VVSD had a year-round school calendar. The “365″ also represents VVSD’s continued commitment to Every Learner, Every Day.