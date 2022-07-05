Will County police agencies promise vigilance after Highland Park mass shooting

Will County — Law enforcement agencies in Will County plan to continue to ensure safety at public events in the wake of the tragic shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park that left seven people dead.

Officials with police departments in Plainfield, Bolingbrook, New Lenox and Will County said they frequently reviewed protocols they have in place to keep public events safe.

One new asset is a state-of-the-art drone purchased by the Sheriff’s Department . The airborne drone can provide provide protective sweeps of mass gatherings such as protests, parades, and festivals at a moment’s notice, according to Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles

Once deputies are trained on the use of the new tool, they can provide that service to local agencies,

New Lenox Deputy Chief Micah Nuesse said if their department found an area that could benefit from change, they will be diligent and committed to making those changes.

“Some of these enhancements may not be noticeable to the public eye, however, we will continue to strive to create the best environment for public safety during any event held in New Lenox,” Nuesse said.

Following the Highland Park incident, the Joliet Police Department increased its police personnel at the Fourth of July fireworks event at Joliet Junior College.

Plainfield Police stand ready at Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Plainfield. Friday, June 24, 2022 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Jungles said the sheriff’s office did not provide security for public events on regular basis but does provide assistance to all villages, cities and jurisdictions in the county.

“Typically, the Will County Sheriff’s Office provides additional resources such as personnel and the use of special equipment to other law enforcement agencies at the request of that police agency for their special events,” Jungles said.

Jungles said on Monday, the sheriff’s office sent additional deputies to Beecher to assist with security at their Fourth of July parade. He said the assistance was made at the request of Beecher Police Chief Terry Lemming in response to the Highland Park mass shooting.

The sheriff’s SWAT team and training unit also provides local governments and businesses with information on how to better plan, protect and response to mass casualty incidents, Jungles said.

Jungles said the sheriff’s office SWAT team has been providing these services to refineries, warehouses and other businesses throughout Will County.

Jungles said the sheriff’s office will continue to monitor social media and follow up on tips and leads from the public regarding threats of violence and suspicious activity.

Plainfield Police Chief John Konopek said his department would decide the level security based on the anticipated crowd size and other information.

“Generally speaking if alcohol is present or we anticipate a crowd over 500 people, we will have a police presence,” Konopek said.

Konopek said his department evaluates each prospective event on an individual basis and perform a threat assessment to help in the determination of personnel needs.

After the Highland Park incident, the Plainfield Police Department “will take a look at our security set-up and determine if changes or additional resources needed to be brought forward.”

Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus said their department always has taken security at events seriously and have protocols and procedures in place.

He said in light of the Highland Park incident, Bolingbrook Police Department will not change security protocols because they already have them in place to address that type of incident.

“We have just recently, this year, reevaluated and updated our recent manpower and response to all our public gatherings. This is done on a frequent basis,” Columbus said.