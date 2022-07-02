The Forest Preserve District of Will County announces July calendar

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its calendar for July. The full program list is always available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Registration also is available online.

• Nature Play Day – Butterflies: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. The July session of this monthly nature-themed program for 3- to 5-year-olds focuses on butterflies. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities. Free for ages 3 to 5. Register by July 12. Sign up online or call 708-946-2216.

• BYOB Bingo: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill. Socialize while playing bingo outdoors in the beautiful setting of a preserve. Bring your own beer or wine as you compete for prizes. Also feel free to bring dinner or snacks. Free for ages 21 and older.

• Moon Stories and Campfire: 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Enjoy July’s full moon fireside at the preserve’s amphitheater. Listen to legends and folktales about the moon and take a closer look at the lunar surface with a telescope. Forest preserve staff will provide s’mores ingredients. Feel free to bring camping chairs and blankets. Free for all ages. Sign up online or call 815-886-1467.

• Breakfast With the Turtles (Zoom Webinar): 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, online. Free for all ages. Watch live as the forest preserve’s Blanding’s turtles eat their breakfast. A naturalist will share information about what you are seeing and will answer questions you have about turtles. Register online for the Zoom link.

• World Snake Day Hike: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Celebrate World Snake Day with a hike. Learn basic facts about these incredible reptiles and find out which snakes call Will County home. Free for ages 5 and older. Register by July 14. Sign up online or call 815-886-1467.

• Midnight Madness: 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 16, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. The forest preserve will keep the gates open for nighttime fishing. Fish often become more active at night, when the water cools and the moon is full. Bring a flashlight and bug repellent. The concessions building will be open for sales. No boat or equipment rentals will be available. Free for all ages.

• First Time Fishing: 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 17, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Learn rod-and-reel fishing basics. This two-hour workshop covers fundamental fishing skills, including how to put together a pole, tie a knot, bait a hook and cast. Safety and ethics will be covered. Shoreline fishing will take place during the second hour. Bait and equipment are provided. Ages 7 or older. Register by July 16 for $5 a person. Sign up online or call 708-534-8499.

For information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County visit ReconnectWithNature.org.