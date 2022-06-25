3 people shot at Weathertech in Bolingbrook, suspect in custody: police

BOLINGBROOK — Three people were shot Saturday morning at Weathertech distribution facility in Bolingbrook, police said.

Police did not release details about the shooting or the status of the people who were shot. The alleged shooter, however, is in custody, Bolingbrook Capt. Anthony Columbus said.

An ambulance responds to a building at the Weathertech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Police said three people were shot. (Felix Sarver)

“We can confirm we had three victims shot on scene at Weathertech,” Columbus said in an email. “Their status is unavailable at this time.”

Earlier Saturday, the department said in a post on the department’s website that police were sent to 1 Weathertech Way for a report of a person shot and police were still searching for the suspect. The suspect fled a building in the area and remains at large, police said in the release.

Columbus said the buildings at the Weathertech complex are distribution and production facilities.

Police responded to a building at the Weathertech complex in Bolingbrook on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Three people were shot, police said. (Felix Sarver)

