Lockport superintendent completes Leadership Academy, named state Fellow

Lockport — Lockport Township High School District 205 Superintendent Robert McBride has been named an state Fellow after completing the state association School for Advanced Leadership academy, which is designed boost leadership skills and help student achievement, according to a press release.

McBride received his diploma during a June 17 graduation ceremony at the Illinois Association of School Administrators’ headquarters in Springfield. There have been 150 Illinois superintendents named an ISAL fellow since 2010 when the academy started, according to the release. McBride was among 26 superintendents to graduate in his cohort.

McBride has been an educator for 33 years and superintendent of Lockport Township High School District 205 for three years.