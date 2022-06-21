June 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News

Lockport superintendent completes Leadership Academy, named state Fellow

By Shaw Local News Network
Dr. McBride graduated today from the IASA School for Advanced Leadership, an 18-month program designed to elevate superintendent’s leadership skills and impact student achievement. Pictured (L to R): Dr. Nancy Blair, ISAL Facilitator; Dr. Gary Zabilka, ISAL Facilitator; Dr. Robert McBride, Superintendent of Lockport Township High School District 205; Dr. Patrick Halloran, ISAL Coach.

Lockport Township High School District 205 Supt. Robert McBride recently graduated from the IASA School for Advanced Leadership. Pictured (L to R): Nancy Blair, ISAL facilitator; Gary Zabilka, ISAL facilitator; McBride; Patrick Halloran, ISAL coach. (Provided by Illinois Association of School Administrators)

Lockport — Lockport Township High School District 205 Superintendent Robert McBride has been named an state Fellow after completing the state association School for Advanced Leadership academy, which is designed boost leadership skills and help student achievement, according to a press release.

McBride received his diploma during a June 17 graduation ceremony at the Illinois Association of School Administrators’ headquarters in Springfield. There have been 150 Illinois superintendents named an ISAL fellow since 2010 when the academy started, according to the release. McBride was among 26 superintendents to graduate in his cohort.

McBride has been an educator for 33 years and superintendent of Lockport Township High School District 205 for three years.