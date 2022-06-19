Junior College unveils Entrepreneur and Business Center

Joliet — Joliet Junior College has announced a new name for its no-cost business advising and resources service, the Entrepreneur and Business Center.

JJC has for more than 20 years invested in assisting both entrepreneurs and businesses within the college’s seven-county district, formerly under the name Small Business Development Center at JJC.

The Entrepreneur and Business Center was chosen from a naming contest, and announced during a naming ceremony on May 13, in partnership with the JJC Business Department received more than 60 student submissions.