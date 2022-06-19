June 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News

Junior College unveils Entrepreneur and Business Center

By Shaw Local News Network

The Joliet Junior College main campus along Houbolt Road, seen here on June 29, 2021. (Bob Okon)

Joliet — Joliet Junior College has announced a new name for its no-cost business advising and resources service, the Entrepreneur and Business Center.

JJC has for more than 20 years invested in assisting both entrepreneurs and businesses within the college’s seven-county district, formerly under the name Small Business Development Center at JJC.

The Entrepreneur and Business Center was chosen from a naming contest, and announced during a naming ceremony on May 13, in partnership with the JJC Business Department received more than 60 student submissions.