Plainfield man struck his 83-year-old grandmother in the face with a frozen pizza: police

Plainfield — Police say a Plainfield man ended an argument with his 83-year-old grandmother by hitting her in the face with a frozen pizza.
Lee Hopper, 44, also is charged with hitting her with a garbage can following an argument at her home in Plainfield, police said.
Hopper has been charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor domestic battery of his grandmother.
About 1 p.m. on May 28, officers arrived on the 24100 block of West Brown Lane in Plainfield and spoke with the 83-year-old woman, according to Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak.
The woman claimed Hopper threw a frozen pizza at her, which struck her in the face, and he also threw a garbage can that struck her in the leg, Novak said.
“Officers observed visible injuries, which corroborated the victim’s statement. The victim refused further medical attention,” Novak said.
Hopper denied throwing anything at his grandmother, Novak said.
Hopper wanted his grandmother to relocate upstairs but she didn’t want to do so, Novak said. Will County property records show Hopper’s grandmother had a mortgage on the home in 2012.
About 3:30 p.m. May 28, Hopper was taken to the Will County jail. He was released the next day after he posted 10% of his $50,000 bond.
Hopper appeared in court on June 1, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 for a preliminary hearing to determine if there’s probable cause he committed the offenses.