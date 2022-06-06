Will County police reports: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

·Denziel Banks, 25, of the 3100 block of North Christina Avenue in Chicago was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on a charge of receiving, possession or selling of a stolen vehicle.

·Alejandro Barajas, 22, of the 1300 block of Broadlawn Drive in Plainfield was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

·Jacob Bean, 24, of the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive in Tinley Park was arrested by Tinley Park police and booked into the Will County jail on May 30 on a charge of aggravated battery.

·Darien Chandler, 24, of the 1400 block of Sehring Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 31 on a charge of drug possession.

·Dominic Anthony Chiarelli, 27, of the 12000 block of West Longmeadow Lane in Homer Glen was arrested by Frankfort police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.

·Omarion Clair, 20, of the 3200 block of Maple Lane in Hazel Crest was arrested by Monee police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on charges of disobeying a traffic sign, driving on a revoked or suspended license and aggravated fleeing form police.

·Owen Donaghey, 56, of the 11000 block of 194th Street in Mokena was arrested by New Lenox police and booked into the Will County jail on Saturday on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence.

·Deandre Fuller Jr., 23, of the 600 block of Madison Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 30 on charges of domestic battery.

·Alejandro Garcia, 24, of the 2000 block of Arden Place in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on charges of aggravated battery.

·Analilia Garcia, 44, of the 2000 block of Arden Place in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery.

·Daniel Garcia, 45, of the 2000 block of Arden Place in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery.

·Amber Gentry, 21, of the 100 block of East Cermack Road in Braidwood was arrested by Crest Hill police and booked into the Will County jail on May 29 a charge of drug possession.

·Denzel Grant, 21, of the 0-100 block of Manor Court in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 31 on charges of theft and residential burglary.

·Amber Grivetti-Housman, 28, of the 500 block of South Hebbard Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on charges of possession and delivery of methamphetamine.

·Jeremiah Grubbs, 22, of the 500 block of South Desplaines Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 31 on charges of felony possession or use of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

·Shaquille Oneal Holmes, 26, of the 700 block of South Midland Avenue in Rockdale was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 31 on a charge of drug possession.

·Mark Joseph Ilowski, 48, of the 500 block of Amy Court in Lockport was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of drug possession.

·Sugar Ray Jackson, 43, of the 900 block of Cora Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 30 on a charge of drug possession.

·Erin Johnson, 28, of the 300 block of Ruby Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on a charge obstruction of justice.

·Mechelle Johnson, 33, of the 200 block of Chapell Terrace in Burlington, Wis., was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail on May 30 on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

·Deandre Jones, 39, of the 81000 block of Zenith Avenue in Bloomington, Minn.,was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of drug possession.

·Jamyia Killensworth, 28, of the 1700 block of Arbor Lane in Crest Hill was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 29 on charges of criminal trespassing and home invasion.

·Devon Lawery, 29, of the 4600 West Monroe Street in Chicago was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail on May 29 on a charge of obstruction of justice.

·Jonathan Lester, 35, of the 0-100 block of Wilson Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Saturday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

·Manuel Lopez, 34, of the 500 block of Columbia Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

·Devonte Mauldin, 22, of the 4100 block of Cambridge Drive in Country Club Hills was arrested by Park Forest police and booked into the Will County jail on May 30 on charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

·Daniel McHale, 60, of the 3600 block of Sangamon Steet in Steger was arrested by Steger police and booked into the Will County jail on May 31 on charges of criminal trespassing and tampering.

·James Moore, 29, of the 200 block of Seabury Road in Bolingbrook was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of criminal damage to property.

·Alberto Morales, 22, of the 200 block of Lincolnshire Lane in Bolingbrook was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of unlawful restraint.

·Emilio Ramirez, 24, of the 21000 block of West Laguna Court in Plainfield was arrested by Plainfield police and booked into the Will County jail on May 31 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and drug possession.

·Miguel Reyes-Moto, 33, of the 1200 block of Fairview Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on May 31 on charges of possession of cannabis, manufacturing/delivery of cocaine and unlawful use of a weapon.

·Demetrius Rogers, 28, of the 0-100 block of Harmony Lane in Romeoville was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail on May 29 on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence.

·Jake Simon, 18, of the 800 block of Brentwood Drive in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on a charge of burglary.

·Justin Simpson, 19, of the 200 block of Nicholson Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on May 31 on a charge of theft.

·Robert Smith, 20, of the 1700 block of Arbor Lane in Crest Hill was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on charges of retail theft.

·Kourtney Stevens, 41, of the 400 block of Maude Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery.

·Marcellus Taylor, 35, of the 5100 block of West 96th Street in Oak Lawn was arrested by Lockport police and booked into the Will County jail on May 29 on a charge of drug possession.

·Bon Scott Turnbaugh, 38, of the 300 block of Fairbanks Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on charges of theft, burglary, and driving on a revoked/suspended license.

·Lee White Jr., 42, of the 18000 block of Marycrest Drive in Country Club Hills was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Saturday on charges of aggravated battery.