Troy 30-C April Students of the Month recognized at May board meeting

The Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C school board recognized its April 2022 Students of the Month at the district’s May school board meeting.

Troy Middle School Assistant Principal Matt Stortz and William B. Orenic Intermediate School Assistant Principal Jason Kucera presented the awards.

The Students of the Month are seventh graders Dishi Agarwal, Cesar Dominguez, Josh Miller and Willow Perruquet and eighth graders Jaylyn Brown, Caleb Price, Ty Ratz and Mia Rodriguez.

Students were selected on the basis of consistent effort, productive citizenship, positive attitude and participation in class. For the honor, the students received Student of the Month certificates and pins, a Student of the Month pencil, and a certificate from Big Frog Custom T-shirts for a custom-printed Student of the Month shirt.