June 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Troy 30-C April Students of the Month recognized at May board meeting

By Shaw Local News Network
Troy Middle School and William B. Orenic Intermediate School April 2022 Students of the Month. Top from left: T.M.S. Assistant Principal Matt Stortz, Josh Miller, Ty Ratz, Willow Perruquet, Cesar Dominguez, Desi Agarwal, Mia Rodriguez, and W.B.O. Assistant Principal Jason Kucera. Bottom from left: Caleb Price, Peyton Schlage, Everlee Ottersen, and Caitlin Jadron. Not pictured: Jaylyn Brown and Kathryn Brown. (Provided by Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C)

The Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C school board recognized its April 2022 Students of the Month at the district’s May school board meeting.

Troy Middle School Assistant Principal Matt Stortz and William B. Orenic Intermediate School Assistant Principal Jason Kucera presented the awards.

The Students of the Month are seventh graders Dishi Agarwal, Cesar Dominguez, Josh Miller and Willow Perruquet and eighth graders Jaylyn Brown, Caleb Price, Ty Ratz and Mia Rodriguez.

Students were selected on the basis of consistent effort, productive citizenship, positive attitude and participation in class. For the honor, the students received Student of the Month certificates and pins, a Student of the Month pencil, and a certificate from Big Frog Custom T-shirts for a custom-printed Student of the Month shirt.