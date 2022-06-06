Plainfield’s Settlers’ Park movies and concerts begin Friday

Plainfield — Plainfield’s summer movie and concert series at Settlers’ Park launches Friday.

The village of Plainfield and Plainfield Park District will be the hosts of the 2022 Settlers’ Park Movie Series at the Richard A. Rock Amphitheater, according to a news release.

The movies scheduled to show this summer include:

·”Encanto” on Friday June 10. The movie is rated PG with a 99-minute runtime.

·”Sing 2″ on June 24. The movie is rated PG with a 112-minute runtime.

·”Field of Dreams” on July 22. The movie is rated PG with a 107-minute runtime.

Each movie will begin around 8:30 p.m. and be shown on a 20-foot inflatable screen. Before each movie begins, visitors will be able to visit with the Plainfield Library, Police and Fire Departments, according to the village.

This summer’s Settlers’ Park Concert Series will feature:

·The Jolly Ringwalds on June 16.

·Good Clean Fun on July 14.

·Feel Good Party Band on Aug. 4.

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Richard A. Rock Amphitheater.

Settlers’ Park is in downtown Plainfield near the intersection of Lockport Street and Van Dyke Road, just south of the village hall.

Parking will be available at the village hall parking lot, on Village Center Drive and on Van Dyke Road.

Terraced seating is available. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray. Concessions, including popcorn and snacks, will be available for sale and the proceeds will benefit the movies and concerts in the park series.

If inclement weather is forecast, the schedule may change.

For updates, visit plainfieldil.gov or follow the village on Facebook and Twitter.



