Forest Preserve District of Will County joins suicide prevention campaign

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Police Department has joined the multi-jurisdictional Operation Disrupt campaign in an effort to help those who may be contemplating suicide.

As part of the campaign, suicide prevention signs have been placed in Will County preserves. The signs feature the Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 800-273-TALK (8255), and the Crisis Text Line, where people can text the word REACH to 741741 to receive help 24/7.

Operation Disrupt was created earlier this year by a joint task force made up of Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, Naperville Park District, city of Naperville, and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. The campaign was developed in partnership with Jerome Kaul, lead clinical therapist at Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, who said suicides and “deaths of despair” are at epidemic levels.

Forest Preserve police officers receive annual training in mental health and how to identify warning signs of someone who is contemplating suicide, Barrios said. The preserves, parks and other natural areas are quiet, peaceful and secluded, he added. And that is what some people are looking for when they are experiencing their darkest days.

Operation Disrupt also encourages the use of data to direct police patrols to areas where suicides have occurred in the past or where attempts may occur in the future.