Indiana woman dies after crashing into tanker truck in Peotone Township: cops

A 21-year-old woman was killed in Peotone Township after her SUV collided with a tanker truck, police said.

Olivia Porter, of Chesterton, Indiana, was pronounced dead at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wilmington-Peotone Road and 104th Avenue in Peotone Township, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The area is about 17 miles southeast of Joliet and about 19 miles west of the Indiana border.

Porter drove a 2019 Nissan Rogue that was traveled west on Wilmington-Peotone Road and followed a slower moving semitrailer, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Porter attempted to pass the semitrailer in the eastbound lane but she caught the edge of the pavement and hit the gravel, police said.

A 56-year-old man from Braidwood was driving a 2007 Mack tanker truck in the eastbound lane at that time, police said.

Porter attempted to correct her vehicle and get back into the westbound lane at the same time the 56-year-old man went into the westbound lane to avoid crashing into Porter’s vehicle, police said.

The driver’s side front ends of both vehicles collided in the westbound lane, police said.

A 2006 Acura vehicle driven by a 46-year-old man from South Wilmington was traveling west on the road, police said.

The 46-year-old driver took “evasive action” in order to avoid the collision and drove into the north side ditch, into a cornfield, police said.

The 46-year-old and 56-year-old men were not injured in the crash, police said, and were not issued traffic citations.

Will County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The emergency crew from Peotone saw diesel fuel leaking from the fuel tanker that was involved in the crash, police said. A hazmat cleaning crew was called scene to clean the area, police said.