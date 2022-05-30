$1.7M Illinois 53 resurfacing project in Romeoville begins May 31

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the patching and resurfacing of Independence Boulevard (Illinois 53), from University Parkway to Romeo Road (135th Street), in Romeoville.

This process will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning Tuesday, if weather permits.

The $1.7 million project, which also includes constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and installing rumble strips, is expected to be completed in late September. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.