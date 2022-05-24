Will County Clerk aims to make mail-in voting easier for primary election

The Will County Clerk’s Office announced a new look for its vote-by-mail packets for the upcoming June 28 primary election.

Registered voters who chose to receive a mail-in ballot will see new color-coded envelopes which the clerk’s office said will make it easier to cast their vote, according to a news release.

All instructions are contained on the green “ballot secrecy envelope” that voters will receive in their packet. Voters must seal their voted ballot inside the green ballot secrecy envelope, then sign and date the outside of this envelope.

Voters should place the sealed green envelope inside the provided return envelope with a matching green bar on the left. They can place the return envelope directly in the mail because the postage is prepaid. Or they may deposit the return envelope in one of nine vote-by-mail drop boxes located throughout the county.

Staley Ferry’s office also released an instructional video on its YouTube channel to show voters how to complete their vote-by-mail packets.

Starting this year, state law allows voters the choice to place themselves on a permanent vote-by-mail list. Voters who select this option automatically will receive a mail-in ballot to every election they select until they remove themselves from the list or until they move outside of Will County.

Eligible voters can submit applications for a vote-by-mail ballot, including the permanent vote-by-mail list, through June 23 through multiple ways:

Visit willcountyclerk.gov and click on the “Vote By Mail” option to complete an online application. The clerk’s office said this is the easiest way to apply.

Email the clerk’s office at votebymail@willcounty.gov.

Call the office at 815-740-4615 to request an application.

Visit the clerk’s office at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Applications must be completed and submitted before a vote-by-mail ballot can be mailed to a voter’s home or secondary residence.

The clerk’s office said it expected to mail more than 12,000 vote-by-mail ballots last week, which was the earliest it could send them to voters.

For information on mail-in voting, including how to apply and where to find a drop box, visit willcountyclerk.gov.

Election Day for the primary is June 28.