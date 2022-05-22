Silver Cross Foundation’s Charity Golf Classic scheduled

The Silver Cross Foundation will hold its annual Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 27, at Crystal Tree Country Club in Orland Park to benefit Silver Cross Hospital. To commemorate the fundraiser’s 31st anniversary, Silver Cross will present First Midwest Bank with the 2022 Silver Cross Corporate Citizen Award.

The award recognizes a local business that has demonstrated meaningful leadership through corporate social responsibility programs, philanthropy and volunteerism in the community and at Silver Cross Hospital, according to a news release.

Besides supporting Silver Cross, the First Midwest Charitable Foundation has provided more than $750,000 in local United Way COVID-19 emergency response funds, awarded $500,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations and provided $250,000 in grants to more than 80 organizations by matching their employees’ charitable gifts over the past two years.

Sponsorship opportunities and limited morning and afternoon tee times for 18 holes of golf are available by contacting the Silver Cross Foundation at 815-300-7105 or visiting www.silvercross.org/giving/events. Prizes will be awarded for the top three scores, longest drive and closest to the pin. Golfers also can win a 2022 automobile from D’Arcy Motors and $10,000 in cash with a hole-in-one.

