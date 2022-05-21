Descendants of Plainfield’s earliest residents attend sign unveiling

Descendants of some of Plainfield’s earliest residents recently attended an unveiling of the new Tamarack Settlement Park sign.

The park, formerly known as Northwest Community Park, was officially renamed in 2021 in honor of the Scottish settlement that was founded nearby in 1845.

Attendees at the April 23 unveiling included Sue Matile, Roger Matile, Tom Gilmour, James King, Joel Craig, Carolyn McMicken Mauer, Ann King, Wylie McMicken and Margo McMicken.

Colloquially known as the Scotch Settlement, the name was changed to Tamarack in 1852 when Thomas Burnet arrived from Thomasville, Conn. via the Great Lakes to Wheatland. While stopped in Detroit, he purchased four Tamarack trees which he later planted along the road leading to the settlement. The last of the Tamarack trees was removed in October 2016 when 127th Street was widened.