Wall falls off downtown Joliet parking deck

Work crews on Friday morning cleaned up chunks of concrete wall that had collapsed onto a Scott Street sidewalk in downtown Joliet.

A section of barrier wall fell Thursday night from the second level of the parking deck for the Executive Centre at 120 N. Scott St., which includes a Chase bank and government offices.

No one was injured.

The building is owned by developer John Bays, who said he had a contractor lined up to renovate the parking deck, but now he will need to find out if the upper level is worth saving.

“I’m going to have the structural engineers come out,” Bays said. “If they say I can rebuild it, I’ll rebuild it.”

John Bays helps sweep up concrete on Friday morning after a section of wall fell the night before from the parking deck at his Executive Centre building in downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Bays said he was still trying to determine what happened, but the collapse may have been caused by road salt erosion over a period of time.

“I think what happened is the salt from over the years got in there and rotted the steel rebar,” he said.

Bays also owns the nearby Scott Street public parking deck, which he bought from the city last year and has been renovating since.

John Bays also owns the Scott Street parking deck, which he bought from the city of Joliet and is located north of the Executive Centre parking deck. (Bob Okon)

The Executive Centre deck also was under renovation. Drainage was replaced last year to address leaking in the deck, Bays said.

A contractor has been hired to rebuild the deck, he said, but “they have so much work they keep putting it off.”

That rebuilding project could be called off depending on the advice from structural engineers, he said. If the upper level of the deck cannot be rebuilt, Bays plans to demolish that section while keeping the first and lower levels of the deck.

Part of the barrier wall on the second level of the Executive Centre parking deck in downtown Joliet collapsed on Thursday. (Bob Okon)

The section that collapsed was a portion of the barrier wall that runs along the edge of the otherwise open-air deck.

The damaged area is next to the Chase Bank, which continued to do business Friday.

City building inspectors were looking into the wall collapse. But city officials could not be reached Friday morning for comment.

Bays estimated the parking deck is about 50 years old.

Bays is the biggest developer in the downtown area. He said he owns 10 buildings with a total of 1.4 million square feet.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.













