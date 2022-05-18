Early voting begins Thursday in Will County

Early in-person voting in Will County for the June 28 primary election begins Thursday at the Will County clerk’s office.
The office at 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet serves as an early-voting location for all eligible county residents.
Starting June 13, residents also can vote early and in-person at more than 20 other early voting locations which serve all voters in the county.
Thursday is also the first day the Will County clerk’s office can mail official ballots to registered voters who applied for them.
Voters can cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primary elections to decide which candidates advance to the general election on Nov. 8.
Candidates for federal, state and local elections will be on the ballot for the June 28 primary.
At the federal level, much of western Will County will vote this fall for who will represent the 14th Congressional District. Five Republicans are vying for the nomination to challenge incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville.
Much of the central part of the county will vote in the 1st Congressional District. Several Democrats are running to replace retiring Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago, and Republicans are trying to flip a traditionally Democratic seat.
Voters will will weigh in on multiple statewide races, including the gubernatorial primary races.
All seats in the General Assembly are also up for reelection.
Four countywide offices are also on the ballot, including sheriff, treasurer, clerk and regional superintendent of schools, although none of the races feature contested primary races.
The entire Will County Board is up for reelection, and this year only 22 members will be elected.
Voters across the county will also be asked to approve ballot referenda, including tax increases for local library and fire protection districts.
The last day to register to vote in person is May 31 for the primary election, although residents can take advantage of grace period registration and voting afterward.
Residents can register to vote after May 31 at the clerk’s office, at an early voting location or their local polling place on Election Day.
The clerk’s office said those wishing to take advantage of grace period registration must bring the proper identification and be prepared to vote that day.
For information, visit willcountyclerk.gov.