Will County Clerk’s Office announces early voting sites for primary election

The Will County Clerk’s Office announced the finalized list of early voting sites residents can use ahead of the June 28 primary election.

Registered voters can choose to vote by mail or in person early or on Election Day.

“There are many ways you can participate in our democracy and make your voice heard,” Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry said in a statement.

For those wanting to vote early and in person, they can do so at one of several locations. Many of the polling locations will serve all Will County residents, but some will serve only local voters.

The polling locations include:

• Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

• 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Road in Naperville.

• Braidwood City Hall, 141 W. Main St. in Braidwood (local residents only).

• Naperville City Hall, 400 S. Eagle St. in Naperville.

• Crete Township building, 1367 Wood St. in Crete.

• Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road in Bolingbrook.

• Frankfort Public Library, 2119 S. Pfeiffer Road in Frankfort.

• Governors State University Hall of Governors Building D, 1 University Parkway in University Park.

• Homer Township building,14350 W. 151st St. in Homer Glen (local residents only).

• Joliet Park District, 3000 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

• Joliet Pubic Library Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Road in Joliet.

• Lockport Township building,1463 S. Farrell Rd in Lockport.

• Louis Sherman Community Center, 3501 Hopkins Ave. in Steger.

• Prairie Activity & Rec. Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road in Plainfield.

• Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Ave. in Joliet.

• Troy Township building, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood (local residents only).

• Channahon Village Hall, 24555 S. Navajo Drive in Channahon (local residents only).

• Elwood Village Hall, 401 E. Mississippi Ave. in Elwood (local residents only).

• Frankfort Village Hall, 432 W. Nebraska St. in Frankfort (local residents only).

• Manhattan Village Hall, 260 Market Place in Manhattan (village of Manhattan residents only).

• Mokena Village Hall, 11004 Carpenter St. in Mokena (local residents only).

• Monee Village Hall, 5130 W. Court St. in Monee (local residents only).

• New Lenox Village Hall, 1 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox.

• Plainfield Village Hall, 24401 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield.

• Romeoville Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Road in Romeoville (local residents only).

• Washington Township building, 30200 Town Center Road in Beecher.

For specific voting times and dates at each location, visit willcountyclerk.gov.