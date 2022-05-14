Man ejected from motorcycle following crash in Joliet: cops

A man driving a motorcycle has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was ejected from the bike following a crash in Joliet, police said.

About 4:40 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the crash at East Washington Street near Henderson Avenue, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A 25-year-old man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle and traveling east on East Washington Street near Henderson Avenue when he lost control, English said.

The motorcycle veered across the westbound lanes of East Washington Street, struck an iron fence and an unoccupied vehicle near a residence in the 700 block of East Washington Street, English said.

“The victim was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries to his legs,” English said.

The man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department, English said.

The Joliet Police Department’s traffic division is investigating the crash.