Will County Forest Preserve again recognized for financial reporting

The Forest Preserve District of Will County was recognized for its financial reporting for the 26th straight year.

The district won the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, according to a news release. The certificate was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United State and Canada (GFOA) for the district’s comprehensive annual financial report.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” Forest Preserve Finance Director Lisa Lukasevich said in a statement. “Receiving this prestigious award for 26 consecutive years is truly a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Forest Preserve’s finance department.”

Lukasevich said the district staff devoted “many work hours” to ensure the report was “a comprehensive and sound financial tool for our many stakeholders.”

The award was for the fiscal year that ended on Dec. 31, 2020.

The district’s report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure.”

“We are also a very large entity and being recognized by the GFOA with this award indicates the financial reporting of our organization is accurate, timely and transparent,” Lukasevich said in the release.

