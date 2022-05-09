Staff at Anthony’s, Bullpen bars sold alcohol to minors: cops

Employees at Anthony’s bar in Joliet and the Bullpen bar in Shorewood were caught selling alcoholic beverages to minors, police said.

Officers conducted surveillance of 24 locations in Shorewood and Joliet and discovered Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub at 3151 Voyager Lane and the Bullpen Sports Bar at 716 Cottage St. were involved in the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

The investigation was conducted April 27.

“The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities,” police said.

One employee from Anthony’s and another employee from the Bullpen were arrested on misdemeanor charges of unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor and released on their own recognizance, police said.

“The ISP commends establishments and their employees which do not sell alcohol to minors,” police said.