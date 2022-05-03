Will-Grundy Medical Clinic receives $300,000

The Will-Grundy Medical Clinic plans to make renovations to its Joliet building after receiving $300,000 in federal funding.

“These renovations will bring vital new programming, health care services and community partnerships online to make holistic health care possible for thousands of vulnerable families and individuals,” according to a clinic news release.

The Will-Grundy Medical Clinic announced that U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, presented a $300,000 check April 19 for construction and renovations of the clinic building located at 213. E. Cass St.

The building is more than 100 years old, according to the release.

The funding for the nonprofit clinic was included in community funds congressional representatives were able to secure for their districts in the federal spending bill enacted in March.

Also at the check presentation ceremony were Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.