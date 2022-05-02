Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Mokena

A national cookie company announced it will open its newest location this week in Mokena.

Crumbl Cookies will host a grand opening at 8 a.m. Friday for its new store at 11249 W. Lincoln Highway in Mokena, according to a news release. This store will be the company’s eighth in Illinois.

Frankie Pretzel, a Will County Board member, and his wife, Traci, are the franchise owners.

“It was love at first bite and we could not be more excited to bring the world’s best cookies to the Lincoln-Way area,” the couple said in a statement. “We just know you will smile when you see our store.”

The company said in the announcement customers will be “met with an immersive experience unlike any other cooke store in the world.” The open kitchen allows customers to see the cookie-making process, including the eggs being cracked, the flour being sifted and the dough being balled, according to the company.

“Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl co-founder and COO, said in a statement. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest-quality cookie on the market.”

The grand opening week menu will feature six of Crumbl’s more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, including its award-winning milk chocolate chip.

“We’re really excited to bring this experience to Mokena and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” Jason McGowan, Crumbl co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Our mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world, and we really hope to bring the people of Mokena together and strengthen the community with our sweet treats.”

Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 in Utah and has since grown to more than 370 locations in more than 40 states, according to the release.

Crumbl Cookies stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Stores are closed Sundays.