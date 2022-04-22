East Joliet Fire Protection District seeks firefighter candidates

The East Joliet Fire Protection District is looking to hire new firefighters.

The district will be taking candidate applications for its East Joliet Fire Protection District Candidate Program, according to a news release. The fire district has been serving unincorporated Joliet Township for more than 80 years.

The applications will be available starting at 8 a.m. May 2.

The application process will be for those looking to obtain their FF/Basic certification through the State of Illinois. Certified personnel are also welcome to apply.

An Illinois State EMT-B or P certification is strongly preferred but is not required to apply.

Applicants must pay a nonrefundable application fee of $20 in cash only, be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or GED, have a valid Illinois drivers license and have no past felony convictions.

Applications must be picked up, in person, at East Joliet Fire Station #51, located at 911 S. Briggs St. Applications will be available during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Completed applications must be returned no later than 4 p.m. May 23. Incomplete applications or applications turned in after 4 p.m. May 23 will not be accepted.

Questions about the job can be directed to the East Joliet Firefighters Association President Jeff Hipp at jhipp.ejfpd@gmail.com or by contacting Station #51 at 815-723-1504.