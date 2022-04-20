IDOT to begin bridge repairs along I-55 in southern Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced it will begin repairs to the Interstate 55 bridge over the Kankakee River in southern Will County starting May 2, weather permitting.

To complete the work, I-55 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between River Road and Lorenzo Road, according to an IDOT news release.

Digital message boards will be installed in advance of the work zone to display real time traffic information. To bypass excessive backups and congestion, Illinois 47 and Interstate 80 are the posted alternative routes.

The $1.3 million project consists of bridge deck joint repairs and is expected to be completed in August, according to IDOT.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. IDOT urged drivers to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

For information on this and other IDOT projects in and around Will County, visit idot.illinois.gov.