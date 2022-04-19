Former Joliet Councilman Joe Shetina dies

Joe Shetina, believed to be the longest-serving councilman in Joliet history, died Monday morning at age 84.

Shetina served on the council for 36 years until 2011 and was part of a passing era in the city.

“Our group is getting smaller every day,” said Bob Hacker, a former councilman who served for 34 years.

Hacker and Shetina were part of a group of about 10 men active in politics and business in the city that would meet for lunch every day at Thayer’s Deli.

Some like Ed Czerkies have passed away, Hacker said. Others like Joe Burla have moved out of town. The lunches basically stopped when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

Hacker described Shetina as an attentive council member not afraid to express his views on issues.

“No matter what came up on the council floor, he always asked the city manager to explain what it was about,” Hacker said. “You don’t see that anymore.”

Shetina was a businessman himself, an appraiser who devoted long hours to his business and council matters, said Michael Turk, who retired from the council last year after serving 34 years.

It was not unusual to come across Shetina somewhere around town and find him in his car putting together notes for an appraisal, Turk said.

Shetina was attentive to issues in District One, his council district, “but if he got a call from anywhere in the city, he would help people out,” Turk said.

While party politics typically are not a factor on the council, Shetina was a Republican and Turk was a Democrat. Party differences did not impact their friendship, Turk said.

“We had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together,” he said. “He had a lot of friends.”

Shetina was diagnosed with colon cancer shortly after he left the council after losing a reelection bid to Larry Hug, who continues to represent District One.

He was able to overcome cancer and stayed active until late last year as his health declined.

“He’s got a good family,” Turk said. “He has his wife, Sue, and he’s got two sons and and a daughter.”

Shetina as a council member would often be outspoken on matters but liked to interject humor at times, even if he was poking fun at himself.

Originally from Rockdale, he once was a real estate partner with late Rockdale Mayor Henry Berry.

In his last years, Turk said, Shetina commented on the passing of Berry, home builder John Leach, and other notable Joliet people that had been his friends over the years.

“He said, ‘Man, what am I doing here?,’” Turk recalled. “I said, “Joe, you got to stay around.”

Tezak’s Home to Celebrate Life will handle funeral arrangements for Shetina.