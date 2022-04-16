Joliet zoning board looks at Hollywood Road truck stop plans

Two plans for truck stops along the future Houbolt Road bridge route will go before the Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals for review Thursday.

A Food N Fuel is planned for the northwest corner of Hollywood Road and Route 6.

Another truck stop is planned for the corner of Hollywood and Mound roads.

They are among three truck stops in the works between the Houbolt Road bridge now under construction and Interstate 80. The toll bridge is being built over the Des Plaines River to provide semitrailers a direct route between I-80 and the CenterPoint Intermodal Center.

The bridge will land at Route 6 and Hollywood Road.

Hollywood Road runs from Route 6 to I-80 and becomes Houbolt Road on the north side of I-80.

A third truck stop with an unnamed brand is planned at the southeast corner of Route 6 and Hollywood.

The Food N Fuel planned for the northwest corner would have a convenience store, drive-thru food service, and packaged liquor sales, according to a staff report to the zoning board.

The plan includes a 6,000-square-foot main building and an additional 800 square feet of retail space. There would be 10 fuel pumps for cars and five fuel lanes for trucks.

The developer is seeking a special use permit needed to build the Food N Fuel.

The developer at Hollywood and Mound roads is seeking an extension of a special use permit issued in October.

The permit was granted with a condition that construction begin within 180 days.

A potential operator at the site backed out, but another company has been lined up for the truck stop operation, according to a city staff report.