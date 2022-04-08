Skeletal remains found on riverbank off Laraway Road not human after all: cops

The skeletal remains found by workers at a Laraway Road bulk liquid storage facility Tuesday turned out not to be those of a human being, police said Friday.

The remains were “examined by an anthropologist at the University of Illinois,” police said, and on Friday the “Joliet Police Department learned that the examination revealed that the skeletal remains are that of an animal.”

Workers at Zenith Energy Terminals called 911 after finding the remains Tuesday morning, police said.

“Upon arrival, Officers determined that the remains appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition,” police said. “Evidence found at the scene suggests that the remains may possibly be of human origin.”

Zenith Energy is on Laraway Road between Brandon and Patterson roads.

Skeletal remains that did turn out to be those of a human were found less than a mile and a half away on Patterson Road in February.

Joseph Swan said he and his two brothers-in-law, Maximo Caballero and Ted Christie, made the discovery while walking in the woods behind Swan’s residence off Patterson Road.

“Members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office located additional bones and other items of evidentiary value,” police said at the time.

Nearly a month later, the remains were identified through dental records as those of Pamela Ann Vincent, a 38-year-old Joliet woman who was last seen alive in August 2015.