Kitchen fire damages Joliet home

Joliet firefighters at the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Glenwood Avenue on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

A Joliet home was damaged after a fire began in the kitchen on Tuesday.

The Joliet Fire Department responded around 3:50 p.m. to a fire in the 1200 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found fire in the kitchen area of a single-story home and were able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent exposure to neighboring buildings, the fire department said.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire.

The scene was declared under control within 30 minutes, the fire department said. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

Fire crews from Joliet Fire Stations 1, 5, 6, and 8 were on scene. The fire is currently under investigation.