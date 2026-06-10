Minnesota-based gig worker platform laying off nearly 1,400 Illinois workers

Ideal US Talent Systems Worker OpCo LLC’s mass layoffs will affect its temporary workers in multiple counties, mainly Cook, but also Kane, Kendall, McHenry and Will counties, according to Illinois WARN. Ideal is a technology-driven platform, where workers use their smartphones to find on-demand shift work, often getting paid the same day they work through the app, according to the Ideal website. (AP)

A Minnesota-based company for gig workers is permanently laying off 1,395 Illinois workers, state officials report.

Ideal US Talent Systems Worker OpCo LLC’s layoffs will affect its temporary workers in multiple counties, including Cook, Kane, Kendall, McHenry and Will counties, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The layoffs, which are permanent, began May 4 and will continue through July 2, according to DECO.

Ideal is a technology-driven platform, where workers use their smartphones to find on-demand shift work, often getting paid the same day they work through the app, according to the Ideal website.

Dayforce, a global HCM software company, powers Ideal’s technology.

Lauren Eagles, Ideal operations leader, provided details of the layoffs in a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Matt Varilek and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development State Rapid Response Team Supervisor Jason Wadell.

The layoffs were due to the “business restructuring of its temporary worker business,” Eagles wrote in the letter.

“As a part of its restructuring, Ideal is transitioning its customer contracts to a third-party partner and has encouraged all affected workers to apply there,” Eagles wrote. “The layoffs are expected to be permanent, and there are no bumping rights with respect to this layoff.”

Eagles wrote that only 16% of Ideal temporary workers have worked at least one hour for Ideal and that 8,285 Ideal temporary workers had not worked even one shift in the last six months.

“These temporary workers averaged 3.662 hours per week worked with a maximum of 39.694 and a minimum of 0.040,” Eagles wrote. “None of these employees are represented by a union.”

Shaw Local attempted to contact Eagles at the phone number provided in the letter.

However, calls were met only by four prompts: apply to be a worker, workers unable to log into the app, businesses seeking to hire workers, and companies inquiring about company verification.

This last prompt led to human resources. A voice message on Tuesday afternoon was not returned.

Caroline Portlock, director of the Workforce Investment Board of Will County, said her office also called the number with the same results.

Portlock said the Workforce Investment Board of Will County typically tries to reach affected workers by email to connect them with job opportunities in their careers before they are laid off.

“But we can’t really figure out what industry sector they were employed by [at Ideal], only that they were gig workers,” she said.

Portlock wondered if some of these workers signed up with the Ideal platform and never used it or rarely did.

“Or maybe they got employment and didn’t have time for it,” Portlock said.