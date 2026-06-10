South Elgin man charged after barricaded police stand-off, accused of threatening to shoot officers

Wasfi Farooqui, of South Elgin. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Sheriff's Office)

Police announced charges Tuesday against a South Elgin man accused of barricading himself inside a bedroom Sunday and threatening to shoot officers.

South Elgin police had attempted to arrest the man shortly after 2:30 p.m. outside a residence on Oakwood Lane, according to a news release from the South Elgin Police Department. Authorities said Wasfi M. Farooqui, 56, was wanted on multiple Kane County felony charges.

Instead, he struck a police officer and fled into the residence, barricading himself in a bedroom and threatening to shoot officers, authorities alleged.

Farooqui was taken into custody by Kane County SWAT officers who entered the residence after what South Elgin police said were “de-escalation efforts” and unsuccessful negotiations.

Farooqui has been charged with aggravated resisting arrest, threatening a public official, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer. If convicted of the most serious crime, aggravated resisting arrest, a Class 3 felony, he could face up to five years in prison.

At the time of the Sunday incident, he was free on pre-trial release connected to multiple other Kane County charges, police said.

Farooqui remains in custody at Kane County Jail as of Tuesday, authorities said.

A police investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.

South Elgin police said they first recognized Farooqui standing in front of the Oakwood Lane residence around 2:34 p.m. on June 7.

When an officer attempted to take him into custody, Farooqui allegedly “resisted and struck the officer, causing minor injuries” before fleeing into the residence, according to the release.

Law enforcement attempted to speak with Farooqui in what police called “an effort to de-escalate the situation” and work toward a “peaceful surrender.”

“While officers maintained a large police presence on Oakwood Lane, an additional command and coordination presence was established at Jim Hansen Park to support the incident response,” police wrote in the release.

Police said SWAT officers eventually were able to arrest Farooqui without further incident.

Several agencies assisted at the scene, including the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, Geneva and Bartlett police, Elgin and South Elgin fire departments.