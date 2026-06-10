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Kendall County Now

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires more deputies

From left to right, Kendall County Sheriff Deputy Commander Caleb Waltmire,,Kendall County Sheriff Deputy Champ Evans, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird, Kendall County Sheriff Deputy Anthony Ikis and Kendall County Sheriff Commander Jason Langston.

(From left) Kendall County Sheriff Deputy Commander Caleb Waltmire, Sheriff Deputy Champ Evans, Sheriff Dwight Baird, Sheriff Deputy Anthony Ikis and Sheriff Commander Jason Langston at Ikis' and Evans' swearing in ceremony on June 8, 2026. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

By Eric Schelkopf

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired two new deputies to fill vacancies in the department’s Operations Division.

Anthony “Tony” Ikis and Champ Evans were sworn in on June 8 by Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird.

Ikis and Evans will complete an internal office acclimation training phase and will then be paired with experienced field training officers, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Ikis attended Triton College and worked for the River Grove Police Department for 27 years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans attended Benedictine University in Lisle, earning a master’s degree in organizational development and behavior and worked for the Bolingbrook Police Department for 28 years.

Prior to joining the Bolingbrook police, he worked for the Oswego Police Department for several years.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.