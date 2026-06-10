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Extreme heat, thunderstorms on Wednesday begin waves of severe weather across northern Illinois

Storms, with possibility of tornadoes, hail, expected through Thursday

Hot and humid weather will continue across northern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it severe thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

Hot and humid weather will continue across northern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it severe thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes, the National Weather Service said. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

By Judy Harvey

Several rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected across northern Illinois Wednesday, with forecasters saying the main threat is damaging and destructive winds with each round of storms.

The storms could see winds reach up to 75 mph with the possibility of large hail, up to an inch in diameter, the National Weather Service said.

Additional rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. The period of greatest concern will be during the afternoon and evening when tornadoes, destructive winds, damaging hail, and flash flooding are possible, the NWS said.

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Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.