Will County police reports: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Cole Aldridge, 37, of the 19000 block of South Ruth Drive in Mokena was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of possession of a firearm with a revoked owner’s identification card.

• Tamonte Brown, 25, of the 6800 block of North Wayne Avenue in Chicago was arrested by the Mokena police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of retail theft.

• Joshua Burchette, 64, of the 500 block of East 10th Street in Lockport was arrested by the Lockport police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

• Brandon Camacho, 18, of the 100 block of Mellbrook Road in Bolingbrook was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Barney Creal, 33, of the 500 block of South Ottawa Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault.

• Ricardo Juan Gomez, 22, of the 1100 block of Waukegan Road in Deerfield was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Anthony Kozil, 35, of the 600 block of Freedom Way in Shorewood was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution.

• Nolan Larue, 19, of the 18700 block of Spring Creek Street in New Lenox was arrested by the Elwood police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• John Le, 23, of the 900 block of Douglas Street in Morris was arrested by the Wilmington police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

• Teddy Lebron, 42, of the 3600 block of North Austin Avenue in Chicago was arrested by the Crest Hill police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of residential burglary.

• Thomas Love, 35, of the 100 block of Illinois Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault.

• Rolando Martinez, 21, of the 6100 block of Archer Road in Summit was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault.

• Alberto Morales, 22, of the 200 block of Lincolnshire Lane in Bolingbrook was arrested by the Naperville police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

• Kenneth Pease, 54, of the 8800 block of South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview was arrested by the Frankfort police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on a charge of obstructing justice.

• Dana Potts, 27, of the 7300 block of North Oak Street in Wonder Lake was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Juan Carlos Ramirez-Santiago, 36, of the 400 block of Eastern Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, aggravated driving under the influence, forgery and obstructing justice.

• James Washington, 39, of the 400 block of Wellington Lane in Bolingbrook was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Sunday on charges of possession of narcotics.