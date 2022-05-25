Boys Track and Field: Minooka has plenty of opportunities to rack up points

Plenty of programs send large contingents of athletes to the IHSA State Track Meet.
Very few of those same teams, however, have many of those same athletes seeded in the top 10 of their event after the sectional round.
One of those few teams though is Minooka, who qualified individuals into 10 events and three relays, with eight of those qualifiers posting efforts that got seeds inside the top six and two more in inside the top 10 seeds.
As such, Minooka looks well positioned to be in the mix for a team trophy at the event and seem to be in a horse race based on seeds with Batavia, who places most of its strength in the relay events, to take home the team championship. Other squads that look to be in the mix are Hinsdale Central, Glenbrook South and Edwardsville.
Teams receive points deescalating from first place to ninth place, and while the seeds aren’t the end all be all of how the meet will play out, they often provide a pretty good gauge. With eight different entrants positioned to score points and a couple more more than capable of moving up a few notches to possibly add more, Minooka has to be kept an eye on.
The brunt of Minooka’s point will likely come in the sprints and hurdles.
Collin Forrest is the top seed in both the 110-meter high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles, by a somewhat comfortable margin. If he’s able to complete that sweep, that will provide a wonderful foundation for Minooka’s run for the title.
Tyler Colwell is seeded fourth in both the 100 and 200, while teammate Cael Hiser is seeded sixth in both of those same events.
Emerson Fayman is also the sixth seed in the 800 and the Indians 4 X 800 relay is the No. 4 seed, while the wildcards for Minooka might be in the 4 X 100 and 4 X 400 relays where the Indians are currently fractions of a second behind what it might take a few unexpected points.
While Minooka appears to be the only area team in the mix for a team trophy, there are plenty of area individuals in good position to take ownership of high spots on the medal stand.
Leading the way is Joliet West’s Marcellus Mines, who enters the 1,600 as the No. 1 seed in the event. Mines 4:16.65 effort at the sectionals was the state’s best effort, and while several runners clocked in quite close to Mines’ time, he clearly looks like one of the favorites.
Bolingbrook’s Brett Wasick is the second seed in the 800 and is probably itching for another chance at top-seed Hinsdale Central’s Daniel Watcke, who edged him by two hundreths of a second at the sectional.
Lockport’s Gabe Czako is the No. 2 seed in the 110 hurdles and is also the No. 7 seed in the 300 hurdles and the area also has a number of other contenders that enter state meet seeded in the top five: Lincoln-Way Central’s duo of Jake Macowiak (long jump) and Caden Simone (3200), Lincoln-Way East’s Artie Grunert (pole vault) and the 4 X 400 relay of Plainfield North.
In the Class 2A ranks, leading hopes for medal stand appearances are Providence’s Ryan Ondrasek (300 hurdles, No. 3 seed), Morris’ Myles Johnston (100, No. 2 seed) and Joliet Catholic’s Adrian Washington (long jump, No. 5 seed).
The lone Class 1A area athlete seeded in the top ten is Reed-Custer’s Vander Dransfeldt (pole vault).