Boys soccer: Naperville Central edges Romeoville to win first state title

HOFFMAN ESTATES — Josh Weigel ran with his teammates toward the large group of the Naperville Central faithful and leapt toward the clad-in-white student body with absolute glee.
You see, he scored the lone goal in Saturday night’s 1-0 Class 3A boys soccer state championship against Romeoville at Hoffman Estates High School to provide all the offense the Redhawks would need to win their first state title.
“It was straight up adrenalin and I didn’t really know what was going through my mind,” Weigel said. “I just wanted to celebrate the fans who have supported us all year. It was awesome.”
The communication that helped the game-winning play develop may not have been nearly as enjoyable as the end result, but it still captured the attention of coach Troy Adams, who last brought a team to state with 2013′s third-place finisher.
“We talked about communication and Josh (Weigel) calls Sean (O’Reilly’s) name to get the ball back, so we talked about that component,” Adams said. “As a coach, yeah, that championship is unbelievable, but seeing those little pieces that make a season complete, when you’ve talked about something as much as we’ve talked about and see players execute it, it was an awesome goal.”
Weigel was able to get past a defender as well as the goalkeeper to send in the game-winning goal with still 32:46 remaining.
“I think it was a great pass from Sean to play into me,” he said. “I was kind of wide open and all I had to do was go around the goalie to score.”
Romeoville (28-2-1) kept on pressing and was able to create some opportunities but ultimately came up just short of the first state title in any sport in school history. Still, the second-place finish is another of the many program records the team is proud to now own.
“We got a record board and this group of guys broke every single record that we ever had,” Romeoville coach Nick Cirrincione said. “That whole board needs to be changed.”
Naperville Central (26-3-1) had finished as a runner-up three times and also had a third-place finish during their most recent visit in 2013.