Providence baseball rolls to Senior Day victory: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

BASEBALL
Providence Catholic 16, Dakota 1: On Senior Day at Providence, Nate O’Donnell hit two home runs and had four RBIs to lead the defending Class 4A state champion Celtics (2-1). O’Donnell finished with three hits, while Enzo Infelise and Cooper Eggert both homered for Providence.
Morris 7, Joliet West 6: At Jacksonville, Merek Klicker homered in the top of the seventh inning to complete a comeback win for Morris (4-4). Joliet West led 6-1 after four innings, but Morris got a run in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh for the win. Mick Smith also homered for Morris, while Jack Wheeler tripled. Leading Joliet West were Brayden Myers (triple) and Nate Consalvo with two hits each.
Lockport 6, Mt. Carmel 0: Joey DalPonte allowed one hit in 4⅔ innings, striking out two and walking three for the Porters (4-1). Bryce Flood was 2 for 4 to lead the offense, while Logan Nagle had two hits.
Plainfield Central 7, Rich Township 3: Alex Syska was 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Wildcats (6-0), while Kyle Perry (double, 2 RBIs), Jeffery Maliska and Colin Coberley (2 doubles, 2 RBIs) all had two hits. Cole Sisti and Nathan Scates combined to strike out nine.
Lincoln-Way East 8, Maine South 4: Evan Riiff and Casey Mikrut each had two hits to lead the Griffins (5-0) to the nonconference win, while Tyler Osmanski and Owen Lense combined on the mound for the win.
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Marist 6: An eight-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by Conor McCabe and a two-run single by Filippo Baratta, led the Knights (2-0) to the nonconference win. Jackson Kotara got the win on the mound.
Downers Grove North 9, Plainfield South 8: The Cougars (2-2) trailed 7-0 after five innings, but fell just short despite scoring five in the sixth and three in the seventh. Cameron Kelliher was 3 for 3 to lead a 10-hit attack for South, while Cody Hogan added two hits.
Romeoville 9, Metea Valley 4: Jonny Lee, Nolan Holgado, Nathan Lubinski, Nicholas Whitford and Jeremy Thompson all had two hits to lead the Spartans (4-1) to the nonconference win.
West Aurora 13, Plainfield East 6: Jeremy Stokes was 4 for 4 with a home run and a double, but it wasn’t enough for the Bengals (2-4-1) in the nonconference loss.
Coal City 10, Beecher 3: Gabe McHugh, winning pitcher Connor Henline, Donnie Ladas and Dylan Young all had two hits to lead the Coalers (7-1) to the nonconference win.
Wilmington 11, Clifton Central 2: A six-run sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run triple by Ryan Kettman, led the Wildcats (2-4) to the nonconference win. Kettman also added an RBI double, while Zach Ohlund also doubled. Dierks Geiss threw four shutout innings for the win.
Reed-Custer 7, Oakwood 1: Kaiden Klein, Landen Robinson and Brady Tyree all had two hits to lead the Comets, while Matt Kuban threw five shutout innings in relief.
Reed-Custer 8, El Paso-Gridley 4: Thomas Emery hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to push the Comets to the nonconference victory. Nolan Smith allowed two earned runs in the complete game win, striking out seven and walking one.
SOFTBALL
Coal City 18, Plainfield Central 12: Khloe Picard was 4 for 5 with a home run and a double to lead an 18-hit Coaler attack, while Addison Hodgen had a home run and five RBIs and Juliana Covington homered. For Plainfield Central, Emma Sommerfeld had a double and a triple among four hits, while Ava Sommerfeld, Melody Mojica and Ava Zitello all had two hits.
Aurora Central Catholic 6, Joliet West 4: The Tigers (0-4) took a 3-1 lead after the first inning thanks to RBI singles from Laci Cole and Madison Jadron, but couldn’t hang on in the nonconference loss. Alaina Grohar added two hits.
Lincoln-Way West 19, Mother McAuley 6: Kaylea Armstrong was 4 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Warriors (6-0) in the nonconference win. Madi Lukasik (HR, double), Reese Forsythe (HR, 2 RBIs), Reese Rourke (2 RBIs), Paige Seivert (double) and Reese Cusack all had two hits, while Abby Brueggman homered.
Crown Point, Ind. 4, Lockport 2: Marie Baranowski and Rheanna Slavicek each had two hits for the Porters in the nonconference loss.
Munster Ind. 7, Lockport 4: Notching two hits apiece for the Porters in the loss were Rheanna Slavicek, Taylor Lane and Olivia Picciola.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Marist Invitational: Lincoln-Way East defeated Lincoln-Way Central 25-23, 25-19 to take third place at the 24-team event. Grant Urban led the Griffins (6-1) with seven kills and two blocks, Matt Muehlnickel had nine kills and three aces and Madan Sundaram had 10 digs.
Lockport (3-3) took 15th out of 24 teams at the event. In a 25-19, 25-18 win over Andrew, the Porters were led by Adam Gieser (7 kills), Tristan Smith (8 assists) and Aiden Morgan (6 digs, 2 aces).
Joliet West Invitational: Bolingbrook went 4-1 in the tournament and finished third in the Gold Bracket.
BADMINTON
Rolling Meadows Doubles Delight Invitational: Joliet Central won the event for the first time in school history. All seven doubles teams for the Steelmen earned a medal.