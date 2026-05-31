Illinois American Water highlights Sterling’s improvements during Infrastructure Week

In recognition of Infrastructure Week, Illinois American Water is highlighting significant investments underway in Sterling to strengthen water service, enhance reliability, and support long-term system performance for customers.

As part of its continued commitment to the community, Illinois American Water is investing approximately $15.5 million in improvements at the Sterling West Water Treatment Plant, one of the company’s key projects planned for 2026.

“These investments are critical to maintaining safe, clean, and reliable water service for our 6,800 customers in Sterling,” said Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water. “Infrastructure Week is an opportunity to recognize the importance of modernizing our systems and the role these improvements play in supporting public health and the communities we serve.”

The Sterling West Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project will enhance system reliability, operational efficiency, and water treatment capabilities through several key upgrades, including:

Installation of a new deep well to improve system redundancy and long-term reliability

Construction of ion exchange treatment units to optimize water treatment processes

Enhancements that allow for more efficient treatment and improved operational performance

The project is currently underway, with completion of the new well and additional construction planned throughout the year and through 2027. These improvements follow investments made by the company in 2025 that included a new booster station generation, improvements to the radium-removal treatment process and a transition from using chlorine gas to a liquid form at the East Water Treatment Plant in Sterling.

The Sterling investment is part of Illinois American Water’s broader infrastructure investment program, which includes approximately $290 million planned across Illinois in 2026 to upgrade aging infrastructure and strengthen water and wastewater systems. Statewide investments focus on replacing aging pipes, enhancing treatment systems, improving resiliency, and ensuring compliance with evolving drinking water quality standards.